* Q1 loss per share $0.18 vs est loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $161.6 mln vs est $181.7 mln

March 5 Quanex Building Products Corp posted a wider first-quarter loss hurt by higher costs, and said increasing residential foreclosures and stringent credit conditions will make this a difficult year for the housing industry.

The company, a provider of aluminum sheet products for residential repair & remodel markets, expects to ship about 39 million window shipments in the United States in 2012 and estimates capital expenditures of $49 million.

First-quarter loss widened to $6.8 million, or 18 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales were almost flat at $161.6 million.

Sales at its aluminum sheet products segment fell about 17 percent. The company shipped 44 million pounds of aluminium sheets compared to 52 million pounds last year.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $181.74 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 24 percent to $25.1 million.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $16.64 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. It has lost over a fifth of its value in the last eleven months.