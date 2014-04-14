BRIEF-Trustco Q1 earnings per share $0.114
* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says q1 return on average assets (roa) of 0.91 pct compared to 0.89 pct in Q1 of 2016
April 14 China Quanjude Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 24.95 mln shares at no lower than 14.03 yuan ($2.26) per share in private placement, sets to raise up to 350 mln yuan
* Says IDG Capital Partners to subscribe to 17.82 mln shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyg58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says q1 return on average assets (roa) of 0.91 pct compared to 0.89 pct in Q1 of 2016
* National Security Group Inc releases estimates of spring storm losses