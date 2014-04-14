April 14 China Quanjude Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 24.95 mln shares at no lower than 14.03 yuan ($2.26) per share in private placement, sets to raise up to 350 mln yuan

* Says IDG Capital Partners to subscribe to 17.82 mln shares

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyg58v

