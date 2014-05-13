TAIPEI May 13 Taiwan's Quanta Computer , the world's biggest contract manufacturer of laptops, said first quarter net profit grew 5 percent, slightly below expectations, as higher demand for servers and data storage offset persistently weak PC sales.

Quanta said its quarterly net profit rose to T$4.68 billion ($156 million) from T$4.45 billion in the same year-ago period. Analysts had forecast a net profit of T$4.77 billion for the first quarter.

Quanta, which supplies laptops and servers for companies such as Apple Inc, Asustek Computer Inc and Facebook Inc, had reported a T$5.5 billion net profit in the fourth quarter, slightly below expectations. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)