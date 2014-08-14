TAIPEI Aug 14 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's largest contract manufacturer of personal computers (PCs), on Thursday reported near-flat second-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, on continued stagnation in the global PC market.

The company, which assembles computers and iPods for Apple Inc, reported second-quarter net profit of T$4.07 billion ($135.69 million), versus a T$4.52 billion mean estimate of 18 analysts polled by Reuters.

The result compared with the T$4.68 billion of January-March and T$4.02 billion of the second quarter of 2013.

Quanta shares closed up 1.1 percent ahead of the earnings release, against a flat TAIEX index. (1 US dollar = 29.9940 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)