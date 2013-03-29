CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-New York Times offers buyouts, scraps public editor position
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.
TAIPEI, March 29 Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop maker, said on Friday its consolidated profit for 2012 was T$23.4 billion ($780 million), flat from the previous year.
Quanta did not elaborate in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.
In 2011, Quanta's net profit was T$23.498 billion, according to stock exchange data.
Quanta supplies to top global brands including Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 Shares of Box Inc rose more than 4 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday after the cloud storage firm's quarterly earnings edged ahead of Wall Street analyst's expectations.