TAIPEI Nov 14 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc
, the world's biggest contract manufacturer of laptops
by sales, reported third-quarter profit that fell on year and
missed analyst estimates, as tablet devices continued to drew
demand from personal computers.
Net profit was T$4.4 billion ($148.68 million) in
July-September, the company said on Thursday. That compared with
the T$5.2 billion median estimate of 19 analysts according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit was T$4 billion in the previous quarter and T$6.5
billion in the same period a year earlier.
Quanta supplies laptops for companies such as Apple Inc
, Hewlett-Packard Co and Asustek Computer Inc
.
($1 = 29.5935 Taiwan dollars)
