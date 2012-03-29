TAIPEI, March 29 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc
, the world's top contract laptop maker, posted
better-than-expected 2011 earnings on Thursday even as the
industry battled with falling demand in traditional PCs.
Quanta recorded a consolidated net profit of T$23.5 billion
($795.24 million) last year, up 26 percent from a year ago. That
compared with a median forecast of T$21.9 billion in a poll of
22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
According to a Reuters calculation, net profit in the fourth
quarter was T$6.98 billion, up from T$5.45 billion in the
previous quarter.
Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Apple Inc
, Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and
Lenovo Group Ltd.
($1 = 29.551 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)