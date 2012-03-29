TAIPEI, March 29 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop maker, posted better-than-expected 2011 earnings on Thursday even as the industry battled with falling demand in traditional PCs.

Quanta recorded a consolidated net profit of T$23.5 billion ($795.24 million) last year, up 26 percent from a year ago. That compared with a median forecast of T$21.9 billion in a poll of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

According to a Reuters calculation, net profit in the fourth quarter was T$6.98 billion, up from T$5.45 billion in the previous quarter.

Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Apple Inc , Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd. ($1 = 29.551 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)