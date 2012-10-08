BRIEF-Wipro gets members' nod to issue bonus shares
* Gets members' nod for raising authorised share capital to 11.27 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Oct 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that consolidated September sales totalled T$83.5 billion ($2.85 billion), down 5.8 percent from T$88.6 billion a year earlier.
The figure was however up from the previous month's T$82.9 billion.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.2860 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Gets members' nod for raising authorised share capital to 11.27 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday: