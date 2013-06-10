TAIPEI, June 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 14.2 percent fall in May sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 61.01 -14.2 319.80 -16.1 (US$ bln) 2.05 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 29.7180 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Urquhart)