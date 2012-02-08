TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Wednesday that consolidated January sales totalled T$78.30 billion ($2.65 billion, up 2.12 percent from T$76.67 billion a year earlier.

The figure was down 14.4 percent from the previous month's T$91.5 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.5535 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)