BRIEF-Beijing Enlight Media says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Wednesday that consolidated January sales totalled T$78.30 billion ($2.65 billion, up 2.12 percent from T$76.67 billion a year earlier.
The figure was down 14.4 percent from the previous month's T$91.5 billion.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.5535 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
