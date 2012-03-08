TAIPEI, March 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Thursday that February consolidated sales totalled T$70.01 billion ($2.37 billion), up 16.6 percent from T$60.05 billion a year earlier.

The figure was however down from the previous month's T$78.3 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.5465 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)