BRIEF-Uniserve to buy Xanity Cloud Solutions
* Uniserve Communications Corp - has entered into an agreement to purchase Xanity Cloud Solutions
TAIPEI, March 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc, the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Thursday that February consolidated sales totalled T$70.01 billion ($2.37 billion), up 16.6 percent from T$60.05 billion a year earlier.
The figure was however down from the previous month's T$78.3 billion.
The company did not give further details.
For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.5465 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
LONDON, June 12 Technology stocks fell heavily across Europe and Asia on Monday and were set to fall again on Wall Street after the worst day for Apple shares in more than a year, while easing political tensions lifted the euro and European bonds.