TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Tuesday that April consolidated sales totalled T$68.03 billion ($2.32 billion), down 25.7 percent from T$91.51 billion a year earlier.

The figure was also down from the previous month's T$76.31 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.3700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim)