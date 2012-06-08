TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated May sales totalled T$72.71 billion ($2.43 billion), down 14.2 percent from T$84.69 billion a year earlier.

Consolidated sales were T$72.68 billion, down 16 percent from May last year. The figure was, however, up from the previous month's T$68.03 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.8930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)