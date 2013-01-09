TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Wednesday that December sales were down both from a year ago and the previous month.

Quanta's unconsolidated sales in the month totaled T$74.8 billion ($2.58 billion), down 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

Consolidated sales were T$75.5 billion, down 17.5 percent from T$91.47 billion a year earlier. The figure was also down from the previous month's T$86.05 billion.

The company did not give further details.

($1 = 29.0205 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)