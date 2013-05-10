TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 15 percent fall in April sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: APRIL Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 61.41 -15.01 258.72 -16.5 (US$ bln) 2.09 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 29.3975 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)