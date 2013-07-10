TAIPEI, July 10 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 26.2 percent fall in June sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JUNE Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 68.53 -26.2 388.33 -18.0 (US$ bln) 2.28 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 30.0870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)