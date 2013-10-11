TAIPEI, Oct 11 Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc , the world's top contract laptop PC maker, posted a 15.8 percent drop in September sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: SEPT Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 76.14 -15.8 608.87 -18.4 (US$ bln) 2.59 For a table on Quanta's website, see (link.reuters.com/hun56t) ($1 = 29.4240 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)