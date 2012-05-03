May 3 Utilities contractor Quanta Services Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a jump in electric power revenue, and raised its outlook for the year.

For the first quarter, the company earned $45.7 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $17.6 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue rose 68 percent to $1.43 billion. Electric power revenue rose 65 percent to $933.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.