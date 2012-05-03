May 3 Utilities contractor Quanta Services Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by a jump in electric power and natural gas and pipeline
revenue, and raised its outlook for the year.
Quanta, which installs and maintains infrastructure for
electric and gas utilities and telecom providers, now expects to
earn $1.19 to $1.39 per share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue
of $5.4 billion to $5.7 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.07 per share on
revenue of $5.29 billion.
The company forecast in February adjusted earnings of $1.08
to $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion.
"Based on our performance in this year's first quarter,
increased backlog, and improved visibility in the natural gas
and pipeline segment, we have increased our full year 2012
guidance," Chief Executive, Jim O'Neil, said in a statement.
During the first quarter, revenue at the company's natural
gas and pipeline segment more than doubled.
The company earned $45.7 million, or 22 cents a share,
compared with a loss of $17.6 million, or 8 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.
Revenue rose 68 percent to $1.43 billion. Electric power
revenue rose 65 percent to $933.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents a
share on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $22.63 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.