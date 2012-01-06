HONG KONG Jan 6 Singapore-based hedge fund Quantedge Capital aims to double assets to $400 million by end of 2012 after a 32 percent gain in its global macro fund last year, a top executive said on Friday.

The return came in a tough year for peers, with hedge funds down about 4 percent and global macro funds down about 2 percent in 2011, data from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed.

Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and events and bet anywhere they see value, including in stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and derivatives markets.

"Most of the year's returns came from our bond portfolio, offsetting the slight losses in our equities and commodities portfolio," Leow Kah Shin, who co-founded Quantedge in 2006, said in an email to Reuters.

Quantedge Global Fund uses quantitative models to pick trades. Its return follows 82 percent gain in 2010, which has led to the fund increasing assets by more than 2-1/2 times to $207 million at the end of December last year.