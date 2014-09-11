Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11 Quantel SA :
* H1 net loss 0.9 million euros versus loss of 1.6 million euros last year
* H1 total revenue 23.8 million euros versus 25.4 million euros
* Confirms objectives of revenue growth and profitability improvement Source text: bit.ly/1xOwEb6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago