Jan 27 Quantum Genomics SA :

* Launches 9.1 million euro ($10.2 million) capital increase on Alternext Paris

* Capital increase to finance clinical studies of phase IIa on QGC001 drug candidate

* Shareholders can subscribe to new shares from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12 for maximum amount of 5 million euros

* Indicative price range is 5.40 euros to 6.30 euros per share

* 1,550,000 new shares to be issued, increased to maximum 1,782,500 shares in case of extension clause and up to 2,049,875 shares in case of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)