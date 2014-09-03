BRIEF-LeMaitre Vascular Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* LeMaitre Q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)
Sept 3 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it has received 260,000 euros in subsidized financing from Bpifrance (France's Public Innovation Bank)
* Said financing is for its research program evaluating combinations of its new class of molecules with other anti-hypertensive compounds
* Says 2017 earnings per share guidance increased to $10.64-$11.32 on GAAP basis, and $12.00-$12.60 on non-GAAP basis