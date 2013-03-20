By Himank Sharma
March 19 BlackBerry inventors Mike Lazaridis and
Doug Fregin are pairing again to launch a $100 million fund to
incubate and commercialize quantum science technologies capable
of spearheading the next wave of computing.
Lazaridis, who stepped down as co-CEO of BlackBerry
in January, 2012, is known for his passion for physics.
Last year, he launched the Quantum-Nano Centre, a research
facility in Waterloo, Canada, to promote discoveries in emerging
technologies underpinning quantum computing. He said he wanted
Waterloo to become the hub of quantum technology.
"Nothing you see in the classical technology world can
prepare you for what you will see in the quantum technology
revolution," Lazaridis said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Our belief in the power of quantum physics to transform
society inspired us to develop a strategy some 12 years ago that
led to the world-class quantum research capability that exists."
Known as Quantum Valley Investments, the private fund would
provide financial and intellectual resources to inventors and
entrepreneurs working on quantum technologies.
Advocates for quantum computing technology say it works
orders of magnitude faster than classical computing and has the
potential to revolutionize fields such as drug development.
While the discipline has remained mainly an academic concept
since its introduction 30 years ago, investors have begun to see
commercial opportunities.
In 2012, D-Wave Systems, a Vancouver-based company working
on quantum-computing applications received $30 million from
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos's venture investments
and an investment arm of the Central Intelligence Agency.
A quantum computer should be able to tap the peculiar
properties of matter itself to do calculations at the atomic
level, doing away with the need for a transistor and allowing it
to do massive numbers of calculations simultaneously.