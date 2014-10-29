BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Quartix Holdings Plc:
* Announces 11.4 mln stg placing and expected admission to AIM
* Expected admission to trading on AIM on Nov. 6, 2014
* Total market capitalisation of Quartix Holdings Plc upon admission will be 54.1 mln stg
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)