TOKYO Dec 7 Shizuoka Gas Co said on Wednesday it and Chubu Electric Power Co have reached a long-term agreement to buy a total 200,000 tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas for six years starting in 2016 from Qatargas.

Japan's utilities are eager to ensure stable LNG supply as power companies ramped up usage of the clean fossil fuel to make up for idled nuclear reactors amid public concerns over safety after the Fukushima crisis.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)