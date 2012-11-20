QUEBEC CITY Nov 20 Quebec's new separatist
government promised on Tuesday to balance the provincial budget
in the next fiscal year through a combination of tax hikes,
spending cuts and other measures, while running a deficit for
2012-13.
The Parti Quebecois government's budget sees a C$1.5 billion
($1.5 billion) deficit for the current year, 2012-13, excluding
a C$1.8 billion impact from a Hydro-Quebec loss due to the
closing of a nuclear power plant.
The Parti Quebecois, which would like to take Quebec out of
Canada, only has a minority of seats in the provincial
legislature. But the main opposition Liberal Party said that
while it opposed the budget, it had not decided whether to bring
the government down and force a snap election.