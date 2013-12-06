(Corrects day of auction in paragraph two to Tuesday from
WASHINGTON Dec 6 Permits to emit greenhouse
gases in Quebec sold for C$10.75 per tonne, the minimum bid
price, at the Canadian province's first auction.
Nineteen companies participated in the auction on Tuesday,
according to a statement from the Quebec government on Friday.
Auction participants bought 1.025 million permits for the
right to emit a tonne of carbon dioxide-equivalent in 2013, out
of 2.97 million permits offered.
Participants also bought 1.7 million out of 6.31 million
permits for the right to emit one tonne of carbon
dioxide-equivalent in 2016 at the minimum bid clearing price of
C$10.75.
The bidders included ArcelorMittal Montreal,
Transcanada Energy, HydroQuebec and Glencore
Canada.
Quebec plans to link its carbon market with California's
year-old cap-and-trade system in January 2014. The two
jurisdictions will hold joint auctions later in 2014.
(C$1 = US$0.94)
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bernadette Baum)