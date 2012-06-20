June 20 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2022, were priced at 104.769 to yield 2.965 percent or 116 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.