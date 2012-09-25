Sept 25 The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($510 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The 4.25 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2043, were priced at 114.284 to yield 3.494 percent or 108.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark. The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.