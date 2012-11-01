Nov 1 The Canadian province of Quebec on Thursday sold C$500 million ($500 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2012, were priced 105.089 to yield 2.913 percent or 111.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The new total issue amount is now C$6 billion ($1 billion).

The National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.