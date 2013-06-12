June 12 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2018, were priced at 111.203 to yield 2.303 percent, or 65 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total outstanding amount is now C$4.5 billion ($4.4 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.