U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
June 12 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2018, were priced at 111.203 to yield 2.303 percent, or 65 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The total outstanding amount is now C$4.5 billion ($4.4 billion).
The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.