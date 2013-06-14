China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 14 The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of bonds in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.00 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2041, were priced at 121.390 to yield 3.768 percent or 109.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
The total amount now outstanding is C$8.5 billion ($8.3 billion).
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.