June 14 The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of bonds in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.00 percent bonds, due Dec. 1, 2041, were priced at 121.390 to yield 3.768 percent or 109.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

The total amount now outstanding is C$8.5 billion ($8.3 billion).