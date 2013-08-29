Aug 29 Quebec on Thursday sold C$500 million ($476 million) of debt due Dec. 1, 2045 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.5 percent debt was priced at 87.245 to yield 4.228 percent, or 110.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was National Bank of Canada.