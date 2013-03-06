BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
March 6 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.00 percent notes, due Sept. 1, 2023 were priced at 100.348 to yield 2.961 percent, or 101 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The total amount outstanding is now $3.0 billion.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".