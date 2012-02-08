Feb 8 The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($505 million) in a reopening of an existing note issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2022, were priced at 103.523 to yield 3.113 percent, or 94 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.