TORONTO, April 28 The chief executive of regional media, cable and telecom company Quebecor Inc , Robert Dépatie, will retire from his positions due to health reasons, the company said on Monday.

Depatie was CEO of the overall company, its Videotron cable and telephone arm, and majority-owned Quebecor Media, home to the Toronto Sun, the Ottawa Sun and le Journal de Montreal newspapers.

He will be replaced as CEO of Quebecor and Quebecor Media by Pierre Dion, who the company said has been involved in strategic direction for a decade and helped launched its wireless service.

"It is with deep regret that I announce my retirement after 13 wonderful years with Videotron and Quebecor," Dépatie said. "I am very proud to have worked at one of the flagships of Québec Inc."

Dépatie had long ran Videotron, but was promoted to the top job only in March after former Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau stepped down to run in the provincial election. Peladeau was later elected to represent the separatist Parti Québécois in the provincial legislature. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)