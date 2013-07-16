* Expects to save C$55 mln a year
* To close 8 community newspapers
* To shut 3 free dailies in Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton
* Names editor for Toronto Sun
By Krithika Krishnamurthy
July 16 Canadian media and telecommunications
conglomerate Quebecor Inc's Sun Media Corp cut 360
jobs, for the second time in less than a year, and said it was
closing eleven newspapers to cut costs amid falling ad revenue.
Canada's largest newspaper publisher cut about 8 percent of
its 4,000 odd workforce, Quebecor spokesman Martin Tremblay
said.
Sun Media, like other publishers, said it is working on
strengthening its digital platform as advertisers flee the print
medium and consumers ditch subscriptions in favor of digital
access for their smartphones and tablets.
Canada's Torstar Corp, the owner of Toronto Star,
cut 105 jobs last quarter and said it plans more cost cuts this
year. The company cut 260 jobs in 2012.
Sun Media closed eight community newspapers and three free
dailies on Tuesday. The company said its free dailies -- the 24
Hours newspapers -- will no longer be circulated in Ottawa,
Calgary and Edmonton. The company now has 36 paid newspapers,
192 community newspapers and three free dailies.
Warren Buffett shuttered a Virginia newspaper last year,
just six months after his company scooped it from Media General
Inc, a sign that even publications that are
laser-focused on community news are facing challenges.
CWA Canada, the union that represents workers at several Sun
Media newspapers, came out strongly against the job cuts.
Sun Media expects the latest cuts to save about C$55 million
($53 million) annually. The company had cut 500 jobs in November
to save about C$45 million.
The community newspapers to be closed are the Lindsay Daily
Post, the Midland Free Press, the Meadow Lake Progress, the Lac
du Bonnet Leader, the Beausejour Review, le Magazine
Saint-Lambert, le Progrès de Bellechasse and l'Action Régionale
in Montérégie.
TORONTO SUN NAMES NEW EDITOR
Sun Media's Toronto Sun newspaper appointed Wendy Metcalfe,
as editor-in-chief on Tuesday, replacing James Wallace, who
resigned on Monday.
"(Wallace's) resignation was already planned," Tremblay
said, adding that it was not related to today's job cuts.
Metcalfe is the regional content director at Sun Media for
the Niagara-Southern Ontario region.