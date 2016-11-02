(Adds details from announcement, background)
TORONTO Nov 2 Quebecor Inc's media
subsidiary said on Wednesday that it will cut 220 jobs, nearly 8
percent of its workforce, and cease publication of two magazines
in a bid to slash costs, the latest in a string of layoffs in
Canadian media.
Quebecor Media Group said the move would mostly affect
managers, professionals and support staff, and would have no
impact on its newsrooms or on news coverage across Quebec.
The move includes the loss of 125 jobs at the media group's
subsidiary TVA Group Inc, one of the largest
broadcasters and publishers of French-language content in North
America and a major production company.
TVA Publications will no longer publish the Chez Soi and
Tellement bon magazines, the media company said.
"In Quebec as elsewhere in the world, our industry is facing
ongoing disruption," Julie Tremblay, chief executive of Quebecor
Media Group and TVA Group Inc, said in a statement that did not
estimate the likely cost of the restructuring or the scale of
any expected savings.
The Canadian media industry is struggling to deal with
falling advertising revenue and the migration of audiences to
online outlets, with several of its biggest players recently
offering buyouts to workers or cutting jobs amid sustained
operating losses.
Rogers Communications Inc in September said it
will stop printing four of its biggest magazines next year and
sell all its French-language and trade publications.
Quebecor said that it will incorporate its local newspaper
advertising salespeople into a broader team dealing with
national sales, media creativity and research, in a bid to
better serve advertisers.
