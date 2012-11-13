Nov 13 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a 29 percent fall in third-quarter profit as it took a goodwill impairment charge.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$18.6 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$26.1 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a C$187 million charge for impairment of goodwill.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.06 billion.