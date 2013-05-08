May 8 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a 50 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs and an increase in amortization charges.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$35.6 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, from C$71.4 million, or C$1.12 per share, a year earlier.

The company said net profit was hit by C$74.2 million in unfavourable variance in the valuation of financial instruments.

Revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.05 billion.