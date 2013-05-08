* First-quarter EPS C$0.53 vs est C$0.62
* Revenue down 1 pct to C$1.05 bln vs est $1.09 bln
* News media revenue falls 11 pct to C$207.6 mln
May 8 Canadian media and telecommunications
conglomerate Quebecor Inc's first-quarter
profit halved due to higher costs, a sharp drop in media revenue
and lower gains on financial instruments.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 Canadian cents
per share, far below the 62 Canadian cents analysts had
expected.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$35.6
million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, from C$71.4 million, or
C$1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Gains on valuation of financial instruments fell to C$7.7
million during the quarter compared with C$81.9 million a year
earlier. The C$74.2 million fall was the single biggest drag on
earnings during the quarter.
Quebecor, which operates Canada's largest newspaper chain
that includes Calgary Sun, Toronto Sun and others, said revenue
fell 1 percent to C$1.05 billion, reflecting a decline in all
its businesses except the telecommunications unit.
Revenue from the telecommunications business, which accounts
for over half of Quebecor's total, rose 4 percent to C$668.8
million, boosted by higher wireless subscriptions.
News media revenue fell 11 percent to C$207.6 million.
"Unfortunately, in the news media segment, the latest
cost-containment initiatives did not make up for the decrease in
revenues during the quarter, which was more significant than in
previous periods," said Pierre Karl Peladeau, chairman of
Quebecor Media Inc, a subsidiary of Quebecor.
Like other publishers, Quebecor has been affected by
advertisers' waning interest in print as more readers shift
online. It cut 500 jobs at its Sun Media unit in November.
Quebecor also owns the Ottawa Sun, le Journal de Montreal
and TVA Group, the company's French language TV network.