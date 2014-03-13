March 13 Canadian media and telecommunications
conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a 7
percent rise in quarterly adjusted operating income, helped by a
3.7 percent increase in revenue from its telecoms business, the
company's biggest.
The adjusted operating income rose to C$391.3 million
($351.5 million) in the fourth quarter, from C366.1 million a
year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$43.4
million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, from C$7.1 million, or
5 Canadian cents per share.
The company said it benefited from a C$66.5 million
favorable change in losses and gains on the valuation of
financial instruments, among some other gains.
Revenue was nearly flat at C$1.12 billion.