Aug 8 Canadian media and telecommunications conglomerate Quebecor Inc posted a loss in the second quarter and revenue rose less than 1 percent.

The net loss attributable to shareholders was C$45.1 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net profit of C$65.5 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.8 percent to C$1.09 billion ($1.05 billion).