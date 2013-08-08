* Verizon entry could leave new entrants empty handed: CEO
* Quebecor seeks amendment of current auction rules
* Second-qtr adj earnings per share C$0.85 vs est
C$0.88/share
* Telecom rev up 5 pct, rev at media business falls 10 pct
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Aug 8 Canadian media and telecom conglomerate
Quebecor Inc said the potential entry of
Verizon Wireless into the the country's wireless market could be
"catastrophic" for regional operators looking to expand.
Verizon's entry would radically alter the outcome of the
current auction rules, Quebecor Chief Executive Robert Depatie
said in a post-earnings conference call.
Canada's wireless industry is bracing for its biggest
shakeup in decades as Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile
service provider, prepares to bite into the lucrative market
that has been dominated by three big domestic players.
Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp and
BCE Inc's Bell cater to 90 percent of Canada's wireless
subscribers.
"... Nothing in the current rules prevents Verizon from
acquiring half of the prime spectrum blocks in every region of
the country," Depatie said.
Similarly, nothing prevents Verizon from limiting its
deployment in urban areas, he said.
Quebecor, which competes with BCE in the mostly
French-speaking province of Quebec, said in May its Videotron
wireless arm would team up with Rogers to build and operate a
shared high-speed wireless network in and around the province.
The 700 megahertz spectrum, due to be auctioned in January
2014, is coveted for its ability to travel farther than certain
other airwaves, thereby requiring fewer towers for rural
coverage.
Seven blocks are available in the auction, which is expected
to raise billions of dollars for the Canadian government. Of
these, the most coveted are the four blocks aligned with U.S.
airwaves used by AT&T and Verizon Wireless.
Depatie said Verizon's entry could be catastrophic to new
regional players such as Videotron as the four prime spectrum
blocks could end up being shared among only three players,
resulting in the new entrants ending up empty handed.
The auction rules, set up in 2012 by Industry Canada aimed
at fostering greater competition, will prove counter-productive
and should be amended, the CEO said.
He urged the government to modify the existing regulatory
framework by setting aside one prime 700 megahertz spectrum
block per region for new entrants under Canadian ownership.
MEDIA STILL A DRAG
Quebecor reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter
adjusted profit. Total revenue rose less than 1 percent and weak
advertising and circulation revenue continued to be a drag on
its media business.
Revenue at the media business fell 10 percent in the
quarter.
Quebecor's Sun Media Corp, Canada's largest newspaper chain,
cut 360 jobs last month and said it was closing 11 newspapers to
cut costs amid falling advertisement revenue.
Quebecor, which started in 1950 with a small neighborhood
newspaper, owns the Toronto Sun and the Calgary Sun.
Sun Media, like other publishers, is working on
strengthening its digital platform as advertisers flee the print
medium and consumers ditch subscriptions in favor of digital
access for their smartphones and tablets.
Earlier on Thursday, Canada's telecommunications regulator
rejected a bid by Quebecor's Sun News television channel to be
included on all basic cable packages. A successful application
would have meant more revenue for the loss-making network.
Quebecor's total revenue in the quarter rose 0.8 percent to
C$1.09 billion. Revenue in the telecom business, that includes
phone, cable-TV and internet services offered under the
Videotron brand, increased 5 percent to C$678 million.
Quebecor's net loss attributable to shareholders was C$45.1
million ($43 million), or 73 Canadian cents per share, compared
with a net profit of C$65.5 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year
earlier.
Adjusted income from continuing operations rose to C$52.9
million, or 85 Canadian cents per share. It missed analysts'
average expectation of 88 Canadian cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.