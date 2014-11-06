Nov 6 Canadian telecom and media conglomerate
Quebecor Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared
with a year-earlier loss, helped by a large non-cash gain.
The company posted a profit of C$45.1 million ($39.6
million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter
ended September, compared with a loss of C$188.8 million, or
C$1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Quebecor recorded a C$233.9 million gain in the quarter,
including C$181.0 million favorable non-cash impact related to
the value of goodwill, intangible assets and derivative
financial instruments.
Revenue was flat at C$1.02 billion.
(1 US dollar = 1.1399 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)