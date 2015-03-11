(Corrects paragraph 4 to add dropped words "attributable to
shareholders")
March 11 Canadian telecom and media conglomerate
Quebecor Inc reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly
adjusted income, helped by strong demand in its
telecommunications and media businesses.
Adjusted income from continuing operations rose to C$50.3
million ($39.6 million), or 41 Canadian cents per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$48.6 million, or 39
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 3 percent to C$989.4 million.
On a net basis, the company reported a quarterly loss
attributable to shareholders of C$59.5 million, compared with a
year-ago profit attributable to shareholders of C$300,000,
largely due to a C$34.5 million non-cash impact related to
goodwill and intangible assets.
($1 = C$1.27)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)