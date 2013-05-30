TORONTO May 30 Rogers Communications Inc
and Quebecor Inc's Videotron wireless arm
said they would team up to build and operate a shared high-speed
wireless network in and around the province of Quebec.
The 20-year agreement, announced late Wednesday, will bring
a high-speed wireless technology known as long-term evolution,
or LTE, to more customers in Québec and the Ottawa region.
Under this agreement, Videotron and Rogers will share the
cost of deploying and operating the LTE network, allowing the
companies to reduce capital costs.
Besides the network-sharing deal, the companies also came to
an agreement on Videotron's unused Advanced Wireless Service
spectrum for mobile and data services in the Greater Toronto
Area.
As of Jan. 1, Videotron will have the option to sell its
Toronto spectrum license to Rogers, subject to regulatory
approvals, for about $180 million. Rogers said it intended to
use the spectrum to keep pace with customer needs in the densely
populated Toronto area.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds said the
deals were a "material win" for Quebecor and "directionally
positive" for Rogers.
This side deal, however, may face regulatory obstacles. Last
month, Canada's industry minister signaled his unhappiness with
Shaw Communications Inc's plans to sell wireless
spectrum to Rogers.
Rogers is already one of three dominant players in the
market, along with Telus Corp and BCE Inc's Bell Canada
.
Some consumer and advocacy groups have already appealed to
the government to block that deal. All such spectrum license
transfers must be approved by the federal industry ministry,
giving Ottawa an effective veto.