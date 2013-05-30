* Deal would cut Rogers' spending, boost Videotron market
* Spectrum portion of deal adds to pressure on Ottawa
* Shares of Videotron parent Quebecor rise more than 4 pct
By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 30 Rogers Communications Inc
and Quebecor Inc's Videotron wireless arm
plan to build and operate a shared high-speed wireless network
in and around Québec, a cost-saving arrangement that is expected
to stoke competition in the French-speaking Canadian province.
Rogers, the nation's largest wireless provider, now spends
far more on its network than its main rivals, Telus Corp
and BCE Inc's Bell unit, do on their shared network.
The pairing with Videotron, announced late on Wednesday,
means Rogers will narrow that gap. The deal will also help
Quebecor's Videotron arm broaden its range of wireless services
and perhaps increase market share in Québec, where the three
national operators already have a head start in wireless.
"Quebecor with this deal gets a lot of tools to become more
competitive," said Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi, adding that
the deal could eventually lead to an even broader asset sharing
arrangement between the two sides.
The 20-year network sharing deal will help the companies
expand a high-speed wireless network using technology known as
long-term evolution, or LTE, in Québec and the Ottawa region.
The two sides will continue to compete for customers.
"It's going to save both on operating costs and capital
requirements to maintain and evolve that wireless network," said
Izabel Flis, a buy-side research analyst with Bissett Investment
Management, which owns Rogers stock.
Over 10 years, Videotron is set to pay Rogers C$200 million
($194.20 million), and Rogers will pay Videotron C$93 million,
based on the fair value of the services each is providing.
Quebecor shares jumped 4.1 percent to C$46.59 in afternoon
trading, while Rogers stock was down 0.3 percent at C$47.80.
OTTAWA EYES DEALS
The companies also said Rogers would pay C$180 million to
buy Videotron's unused spectrum in the greater Toronto area.
Videotron bought those airwaves in a 2008 auction in which the
federal government set aside some airwaves for new entrants,
including Videotron.
The deal on spectrum puts pressure on the government, whose
attempts to foster competition within the sector have been
stymied as the small players have struggled. Telus earlier this
month bid C$380 million bid for Mobilicity, an upstart that is
now fighting to stave off insolvency.
The three major telecoms are scrambling to buy up smaller
competition or obtain their airwaves, the lifeblood of mobile
providers, as demand explodes for speedy mobile streaming of
video and other data-heavy applications.
"Ottawa is in a tight position," Bissett's Flis said. "It's
a challenge for them because they really wanted more players ...
and it doesn't seem like that's going to be the case, except for
Québec, where Videotron is pretty strong."
Asked to comment on the Rogers-Videotron transaction, the
government said all spectrum transfer requests remain subject to
its approval. It is currently reviewing a recent Rogers deal to
buy spectrum from Shaw Communications, as well as its
broader policy on the transfer of spectrum licenses.
Shaw, a dominant cable company in Western Canada without a
mobile telephone business, had bought set-aside spectrum in 2008
but later nixed plans to build a wireless network.
Although the government has indicated it is displeased with
the Rogers-Shaw deal, Desjardins' Yaghi said the agreement with
Videotron may stand a better chance of passing muster, given
that company's track record of forcing down prices in Quebec.
"Of the deals that have been announced, Videotron has
actually implemented in Quebec what the government hoped to have
in creating a fourth, very competitive player," he said.