TORONTO Nov 6 Regional telecom and media
company Quebecor Inc has discussed teaming up with
recent wireless entrant Wind Mobile for an expansion outside
Quebec, but has not made any decision yet.
"What I can say is that we did have a few discussions with
Wind Mobile, they are fully aware of our interest in
participating in the consolidation of the industry," Chief
Executive Pierre Dion told analysts on an earnings call on
Thursday.
"And as I said we will do that only if we think that
regulatory and investments conditions are right for us," he
said.
Quebecor is pushing for the telecom regulator to enforce
lower-cost roaming access to the networks of established
operators, with a decision from the Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) expected later this
year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)